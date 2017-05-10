Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met a delegation from Jordan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives of the parliament of Jordan Atef Yousef Saleh Al-Tarawneh, the press service for the president of the country reports.

