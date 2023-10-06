President Ilham Aliyev receives speaker of Serbia’s National Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic, News.Az reports.

Saying that friendly relations between the two countries have a rich history, the head of state noted that this creates a good basis for the development of bilateral ties based on mutual support, and recalled his visit to Serbia.

Touching upon relations in the economic sphere, President Ilham Aliyev said that the two countries are actively cooperating in the areas of investment, energy and industry. The head of state stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties in developing the bilateral relations.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that Vladimir Orlic`s visit would contribute to the expansion of dynamically developing cooperation.

The Speaker first conveyed President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić`s greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Vladimir Orlic to pass on his greetings to the President of Serbia.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia said that the two countries enjoy friendly relations based on strategic partnership.

The sides pointed out that Azerbaijan and Serbia have always supported each other`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as rightful positions within international organizations. They noted that the bilateral relations are based on the principles of strategic partnership, mutual understanding and mutual respect, and stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties and cooperation in international interparliamentary organizations.

