President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkey’s Baykar Makina CTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chief Technology Officer of Turkey’s Baykar Makina company Selcuk Bayraktar and Chairman of Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASELSAN Haluk Gorgun.

Selcuk Bayraktar extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to the head of state. He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory in the Patriotic War and commemorated the martyrs.

Expressing his gratitude for Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, President Ilham Aliyev asked Selcuk Bayraktar to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

The head of state emphasized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s and the Turkish people’s support for Azerbaijan during the Patriotic War. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that the Turkish President once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of this Victory at the Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States held on 31 March.

Pointing out the achievements of Turkish defense industry, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Selcuk Bayraktar was at the forefront of these successes and underlined the role of Baykar company's products in destroying enemy equipment during the liberation of the lands.

The head of state noted that Selcuk Bayraktar was awarded the “Garabagh” Order for his contributions to strengthening brotherly relations, developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey and to the just cause of ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan and presented the order to Selcuk Bayraktar.

Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for this high award, Selcuk Bayraktar said: “It is really a great honor and pride for me”.

