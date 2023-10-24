President Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish minister of national defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, News.Az reports.

They underlined at the meeting that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are successfully developing in all fields including the military one. Satisfaction was expressed over the conduct of “Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 2023” Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint tactical exercises and high professionalism and skills demonstrated during the exercises in various locations of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish Minister of National Defense underscored the symbolic significance of the fact that the exercises coincide with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the conversation, they highlighted the role of regular meetings and contacts between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in development of bilateral relations, and touched upon the importance of President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Nakhchivan in September this year.

The fact that Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty as a result of anti-terror measures taken by the country last month was noted at the meeting.

During the conversation, they pointed out that Yaşar Güler’s visit to Azerbaijan help develop bilateral relations and strengthen military cooperation, and shared their views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az