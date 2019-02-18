President Ilham Aliyev receives UK PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his visit to the United Kingdom and his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. President Ilham Aliyev hailed Baroness Emma Nicholson’s role in and contribution to the development of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK.

Baroness Emma Nicholson extended Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Theresa May’s greetings to the head of state.

The importance of Baku’s hosting the next meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was emphasized, the successful development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK was hailed at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries in healthcare, tourism, agriculture and other fields, underlining the importance of high-level reciprocal visits in terms of the development of bilateral relations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Theresa May’s greetings and asked Baroness Emma Nicholson to extend his greetings to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

