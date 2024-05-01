Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Alexander Zuev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, News.Az reports. 

Alexander Zuev is paying a visit to Baku to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue. 


