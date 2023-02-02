President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources Laura Lochman, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the US delegation for participation in the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

The head of state said good results had been achieved in fulfilling the tasks set by the last year’s meeting. The Azerbaijani President said the new tasks and challenges had been determined for the Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy, expressing confidence that effective debates would take place on the sidelines of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

The head of state noted that the foundation laid by the Southern Gas Corridor provided favorable conditions for renewable energy cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the significant energy potential in both the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian sea and onshore including the liberated territories, and underlined the importance of the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the first meeting of the Steering Committee for implementation of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”. According to President Ilham Aliyev, both events complement each other.

Laura Lochman stressed the importance of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, saying Azerbaijan makes great contribution to energy supply of the European countries through the Southern Gas Corridor.

She said new prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy including green hydrogen emerged on the basis of the groundwork laid by the Southern Gas Corridor, adding Azerbaijan plays an important role in implementation of such projects.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary extended her congratulations on the agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy signed by the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania.

US’s continued support for the Southern Gas Corridor project was praised and the US-Azerbaijan successful energy cooperation was highlighted at the meeting.

The US delegation offered deep condolences over the killing of the Azerbaijani citizen during the terror attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran.

