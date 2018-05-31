President Ilham Aliyev receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

At the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States in the political, economic, energy and security spheres.

Expressing the importance of the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor, the sides emphasized Azerbaijan's growing role in ensuring Europe's energy security.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for U.S. President Donald Trump's letters on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor, noting that this is indicative of the high level of bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Aliyev also touched upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan favors resolving the conflict within its territorial integrity and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

During the meeting, the sides praised Azerbaijan’s contributions to the fight against global terrorism, including participation in peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, and exchanged views on relations in the energy area, regional cooperation and promotion of democracy.

News.Az

