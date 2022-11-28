President Ilham Aliyev receives US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker.

Philip Reeker extended U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for Antony Blinken’s greetings and asked Philip Reeker to extend his greetings to the U.S. Secretary of State.

The sides exchanged views on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the meeting held in Washington at the level of foreign ministers regarding negotiations on a peace treaty.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's constant attention to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

News.Az