President Ilham Aliyev receives Uzbekistan’s prime minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, News.Az reports.

Recalling his recent phone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, the head of state said that during the conversation he congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his landslide victory in the elections, and hailed the positive development dynamics of bilateral relations in all areas. The head of state stressed the importance of Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov`s visit to Azerbaijan in terms of defining the prospects for cooperation.

Noting that the bilateral relations are developing year by year, the President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that new successful projects related to the expansion of cooperation would be implemented in the future.

Abdulla Aripov first conveyed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev, and emphasized that the President of Uzbekistan always feels happy with the contacts with his friend and brother President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state thanked for the greetings, and asked the Prime Minister to pass on his greetings to the President of Uzbekistan.

Pointing out that President Ilham Aliyev was the first head of state to congratulate Shavkat Mirziyoyev after the elections in Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov described it as a sign of friendship and brotherhood between the heads of state and countries.

Saying that Azerbaijan achieved great successes under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan underlined that they were deeply impressed by the development of Baku.

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan emphasized the significance of the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on President Ilham Aliyev`s state visit to Uzbekistan, and the priority areas identified in connection with the comprehensive development of the bilateral cooperation during this visit. They hailed the results of the work done in this direction, and highlighted new projects implemented in the fields of economy, trade, investments, energy, agriculture, transport, logistics, and industry.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of the Middle Corridor, and discussed the prospects of participation of Uzbek companies in the free economic zone created in Azerbaijan and the activity of the intergovernmental commission. The sides also noted the significance of the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission held in Shusha on July 18.

News.Az