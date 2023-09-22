President Ilham Aliyev receives World Bank Regional Director for South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Mrs. Rolande Pryce, News.Az reports.

The head of state thanked the World Bank for its support to modernization and diversification of Azerbaijan’s economy. Praising the cooperation over the last years, President Ilham Aliyev underlined the importance of funding future concrete directions and projects. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan had made every effort to reduce its foreign debt in recent years and already achieved this goal.

The World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus expressed her satisfaction with the 30-year cooperation with Azerbaijan, adding Azerbaijan had achieved significant progress and high results. She said the World Bank is pleased to be Azerbaijan’s partner on the path of development.

The meeting also saw discussions on the existing directions of the World Bank’s operations in Azerbaijan as well as new areas and projects stemming from the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities on socio-economic development”.

They noted that major areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank are renewable energy, green economy and cities, transport coordination, agriculture and irrigation.

News.Az