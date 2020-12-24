President Ilham Aliyev receiving congratulations on occasion of his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

December 24 marks the birthday of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. On this occasion, the Azerbaijani president is receiving congratulations from the world leaders, former heads of state and government.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my cordial congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Under your wise leadership, the brotherly Azerbaijan has made great strides in strengthening its statehood, increasing its international reputation and improving the welfare of its people.

Highly appreciating the current state of multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, I would like to especially note your personal attention and great contribution to the development of our relations of traditional brotherhood and good neighbourliness.

We are determined to further expand the time-tested political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between our countries. We are strongly convinced that through our joint efforts Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental relations and multifaceted partnership will continue strengthening to the benefit of our nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to sincerely wish you good health, family happiness, and the brotherly people of your country peace, progress and prosperity," the letter reads.

***

President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

I feel honored to wish you robust health, happiness and new accomplishments in your high state activities.

Mr. President, I wish you success in achieving the goals in the interest of your people’s welfare and progress.

I avail myself of this opportunity to express my hope that we will continue our joint endeavors to strengthen the friendly relations and develop the cooperation in every field of interest for

the welfare of citizens of our countries.

Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.

***

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday. Your tireless activity, great talent and rich political experience contribute to the development of Azerbaijan and the advancement of your country's prestige on the international arena.

I am confident that based on the traditions of good neighborliness, mutual understanding and integration, the relations of strategic partnership between our countries will continue developing and strengthening dynamically in the interest of the welfare of our two nations.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health and well-being, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and tranquility," the letter reads.

***

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent a congratulatory letter to the Azerbaijani president.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Ilham Heydar oglu,

It gives me immense pleasure to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

We know you as an experienced and skillful statesman, a glorious leader who has earned great love and confidence of the Azerbaijani people, an outstanding politician who has ensured the comprehensive enhancement of his country's prestige on the international arena, as well as a time-tested close friend of Uzbekistan, and we highly value this.

At the same time, let me once again congratulate Your Excellency on the achievement - due to your efforts - of the agreement on the cessation of military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh. This crucial decision, adopted in accordance with the resolutions and documents of the United Nations, is of great significance for ensuring long-lasting peace and sustainable development in the entire South Caucasus region.

I am sure that as a result of the forthcoming high-level meetings, as well as through our joint efforts, our multifaceted relations in the political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural and humanitarian fields will reach a completely new level.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, family happiness, success in your state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter read.

News.Az