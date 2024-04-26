President Ilham Aliyev: Recently, Germany-Azerbaijan relations have been experiencing period of rapid development

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Lately, my visits to Germany have had a regular character. I can say that in recent times, the relations between Germany and Azerbaijan have been experiencing a period of rapid development,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

The head of state recalled previous meetings with the Chancellor in Berlin last March and two months earlier in Munich, saying: “The bilateral agenda is sufficiently broad. The development of relations between Germany and Azerbaijan is of great importance not only for our countries but also for the overall development and stability of the South Caucasus region.”

News.Az