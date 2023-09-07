President Ilham Aliyev: Relations with Turkic states are a first-class task in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Relations with Turkic states are a first-class task in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States and the international exercise “Baku-2023”, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted: “It is no coincidence that over the past few years, I have paid numerous visits to countries that are members of the Organization. The heads of state and government of the member countries of the organization have paid multiple visits to Azerbaijan, and these visits are planned for this year as well. So this once again shows that we are on the right track.”

News.Az