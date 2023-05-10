President Ilham Aliyev: Representatives of all nations and all confessions live in Azerbaijan like one family

+ ↺ − 16 px

“All freedoms in Azerbaijan are guaranteed. Azerbaijan is a democratic country. The people of Azerbaijan live freely,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Representatives of all nations and all confessions live in Azerbaijan like one family. This is also an example for the world, and it is not just me saying this. This is acknowledged by many experts, politicians, statesmen, and heads of international organizations who are closely involved in this issue. This unique atmosphere strengthens our country today,” the head of state added.

News.Az