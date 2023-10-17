President Ilham Aliyev: Return of young people of Fuzuli to their native land shows greatness of our people

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am glad that the young generation, the young people of Fuzuli decided to come to their native land. This is a truly big event, because children, teenagers, the young generation as a whole did not see these lands before,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”, News.Az reports.

“This shows the greatness of our people. It shows that we are a people attached to our homeland,” the head of state noted.

