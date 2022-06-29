President Ilham Aliyev says relations with Iran are developing more rapidly

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Last time we met here in Turkmenistan, and this time as well. After the last meeting, a great impetus was given to our relations and our relations began to develop even more rapidly," said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi in Ashgabat, News.az reports.

"Mutual visits of government members have been organized. There has been very good progress on several issues, especially in transport, energy and other areas. Therefore, I am confident that after today's meeting, the next impetus will be given to the development of our relations and the common future of our fraternal peoples will be ensured. "The common history of our peoples is a very good foundation for our relations," he said.

News.Az