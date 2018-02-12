President Ilham Aliyev sends condolences to Vladimir Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The letter reads: "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I was deeply shocked by reports of an air crash that occured in the Moscow province and caused numerous casualties.

I express my deepest condolences to you, to the relatives and friends of the deceased, to all the Russian people on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and myself."

It should be noted that 71 people were killed in the plane crash in Russia yesterday.

News.Az

