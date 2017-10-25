President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to China's Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China and General Secretary of the Central Committee

"On behalf of myself and on behalf of the members of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, I sincerely congratulate all of you and the party you are leading on the occasion of the successful completion of the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China and your re-election as General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.



“As a historic event in the socio-political life of your country, the 19th Congress has been marked with important decisions such as the renewal of the Communist Party of China, determining the main directions of its future activities, as well as the well-being of your people, socio-economic development of your country, as well as the adoption of a new concept of foreign policy,” said the Azerbaijani president.



In his letter, President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and China enjoy friendly relations and cooperation based on good traditions.



The head of said stressed that active dialogue between the ruling New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China makes a significant contribution to the strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples, as well as overall development of relations between the two countries.



President Aliyev also expressed his confidence that joint efforts will be made for further enhancement of Azerbaijani-Chinese ties, which have deep historical roots, and the successful continuation of cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations and projects.



“On this remarkable day, I once again extend my congratulations and best wishes to you and all the members of the Chinese Communist Party and wish the friendly Chinese people prosperity and well-being,” said the Azerbaijani leader.

News.Az

