President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to participants of 20th congress of Azerbaijan’s architects

President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the participants of the 20th congress of Azerbaijan’s architects, News.Az reports.

“I cordially greet you on the occasion of the start of the 20th congress of Azerbaijan’s architects, and wish each of you the best of health and success in your future endeavors,” the head of state said in his letter.

President Aliyev noted that the architecture of Azerbaijan that has passed through centuries and is always distinguished by its unique style, occupies a worthy place in the cultural annals of the Azerbaijani nation.

“The inimitable architectural pearls created by our craftsmen, while preserving the Classical Eastern traditions and principles, are a source of pride for each of us as an inalienable part of the world cultural heritage. The unique harmony of these monuments with a complete composition with the natural and cultural landscape is admirable,” he said.

“Based on successful projects combining the architectural styles of the period and the rich experience of national architecture, valuable examples of urban planning art with high spiritual and aesthetic impact have been created in Azerbaijan over the years. After the restoration of the state independence, new trends in the field of architecture and urban development in our country have clearly manifested themselves in the design of modern buildings and monumental complexes,” the president added.

“Following the brilliant Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, our current most primary goals - the rapid construction of all the necessary infrastructure and revival of life in our liberated native lands, the redevelopment of our ruined cities and villages, and the restoration of the original appearance of our cultural monuments - set urgent tasks for the architecture of Azerbaijan.

I believe that important decisions that will be made through broad discussions and detailed exchange of ideas on topical issues during your congress will contribute to the future development of the country's architecture,” President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az