President Ilham Aliyev: Serbia and Azerbaijan are countries that rely on their own resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As a result of the visionary policy of President Vucic, Serbia is developing comprehensively in the field of urban development and, at the same time, in the fields of economic and industrial development and agriculture. This creates new opportunities for our future cooperation. Because both Serbia and Azerbaijan are countries that rely on their own resources. We are countries pursuing an independent policy. We are countries that maintain close contacts with each other,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following the one-on-one meeting with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, News.az reports.

“A month ago, I paid an official visit to Serbia at the invitation of President Vucic. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for the hospitality extended to me and to the delegation. At the same time, I would like to share my impressions. I was very impressed by the situation in Serbia and the ongoing development under the leadership of President Vucic.

I am very pleased that my dear friend has accepted my invitation and is visiting Baku less than a month later. This shows that the dynamics of our relations is very positive indeed. We do hope that the decisions we made in Belgrade last month will be implemented soon. We are not only hopeful, we have given appropriate instructions to our governments regarding the implementation of those decisions. I am aware that the heads of our respective institutions have been in contact with each other in the past month, and these contacts continue to this day. In other words, we want our bilateral relations to develop rapidly and the decisions to be implemented without wasting time,” the head of state added.

News.Az