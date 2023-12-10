Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: Serbia-Azerbaijan relations are developing rapidly and dynamically

The Serbia-Azerbaijan relations are developing rapidly and dynamically, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.

“We are strategic partners because a declaration on strategic partnership was signed and we demonstrate our commitment to this high status in word, in document and in deed,” the head of state underlined.


