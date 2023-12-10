President Ilham Aliyev: Serbia-Azerbaijan relations are developing rapidly and dynamically
- 10 Dec 2023 14:14
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 191362
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-serbia-azerbaijan-relations-are-developing-rapidly-and-dynamically Copied
The Serbia-Azerbaijan relations are developing rapidly and dynamically, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Serbia-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector.
“We are strategic partners because a declaration on strategic partnership was signed and we demonstrate our commitment to this high status in word, in document and in deed,” the head of state underlined.