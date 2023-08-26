President Ilham Aliyev: Several thousand residents will live in Lachin by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The revival of Lachin has begun since May 28. Since then, about 1,000 residents of Lachin have settled in the city. Houses for 900 families will be ready by the end of the year, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the “Lachin City Day” festivities, News.Az reports.

“By the end of this year, several thousand city and rural residents will move to Lachin. This is tremendous happiness. It is our victorious Armed Forces that gave us this happiness. Taking this opportunity, we honor the memory of all our martyrs and pray for God's mercy on them. At the cost of their blood and lives, thanks to courage of our heroic children, we are here today. Today we are celebrating holidays in our native land. There can be no greater happiness than this,” the President underlined.

News.Az