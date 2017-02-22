President Ilham Aliyev: SGC project is nearing completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 22, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received the US delegation led by Robin Dunnigan, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy.

According to Report, the head of state said that organization of meeting of the ministers as a part of the "Southern Gas Corridor" Consultative Council (CC) in Baku has already become a good tradition.

Stressing importance of the meetings in terms of practical discussions, President Ilham Aliyev appreciated it as an indicator of successful implementation of the project. Stating a lot of works carried out in the past period, the head of state noted nearing completion of the project.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, Robin Dunnigan expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for hosting the third meeting of the ministers as a part of the Consultative Council of the "Southern Gas Corridor".

She said that it demonstrates the new US government's support to the "Southern Gas Corridor" project, as well as to the issue of energy security of Europe.

