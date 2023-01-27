President Ilham Aliyev shares twitter post over attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a twitter post over the treacherous attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, News.Az reports.

“I strongly condemn a terrorist act committed today against our embassy in Tehran. I express deep condolence to the family and relatives of senior lieutenant Askarov Orkhan Rizvan oğlu killed while ensuring the security of the embassy and its employees. We demand the soonest investigation into the terrorist act and punishment of the terrorists. The terrorist attack on the diplomatic mission is unacceptable!” the post reads.

News.Az