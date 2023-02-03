President Ilham Aliyev: Signing of MoU between Azerbaijan and Hungary on gas supplies expands number of countries, members of our team

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This January, we signed the MoU between Azerbaijan and Hungary on gas supplies. So, this even expands the number of countries, members of our team,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“And all that is due to, first, close political relationship between the countries involved. Active coordination and efficient chairmanship by European Commission and Azerbaijan of our efforts, and also, is a reflection of energy dialogue, which has started and was formalized between the European Union and Azerbaijan, which embraces natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, green hydrogen. I think this is a very unique, and very efficient format for our cooperation,” the head of state added.

News.Az