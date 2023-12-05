President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on implementation of energy law

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approval of the implementation of the Law No. 1006-VIQ of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Energy" dated October 24, 2023, News.Az reports.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan within three months must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan proposals to bring the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Energy".

In accordance with this law, it is necessary to approve within five months the procedure for preparation, approval and control of energy balance and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it, as well as to solve other issues arising from this law.

