President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Patriotic War participants

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the participants of the Patriotic War, News.Az reports.

Under the order, the military and civilian personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who took part in the Patriotic War from September 27 to November 10, 2020, contributed to the successful completion of military operations, as well as employees of central and local executive authorities, who showed selflessness on the front line, employees and civilian workers of legal entities of public law and other state legal entities established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were awarded the “Participant of the Patriotic War” medal.

News.Az