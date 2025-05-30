President Ilham Aliyev signs order on development of Second State Program on Great Return

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the development of the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030” and the “Second State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

According to the Presidential order, the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with preparing and submitting draft versions of both the Strategy and the State Program to the President within nine months, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Cabinet is also instructed to propose the volume and sources of financial resources necessary for the implementation of the measures outlined in these drafts.

The order stipulates that the new Strategy must integrate all state programs, strategies, national action plans, concepts, and similar documents planned for the 2027–2030 period. It also emphasizes the importance of effective cooperation with leading international organizations and specialized consulting firms, and calls for the engagement of relevant state institutions, academic bodies, experts, and civil society organizations in the development process.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address all other matters arising from the execution of this order.

