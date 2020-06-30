President Ilham Aliyev signs order on marking 145th anniversary of national press

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on marking the 145th anniversary of the national press of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the 145th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press will be widely celebrated in the country.

The Presidential Administration has been instructed to ensure anniversary events taking into account the requirements of the coronavirus-related special quarantine regime applicable in the country, as well as the relevant recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az