President Ilham Aliyev signs order to award Margherita Costa
- 19 Aug 2020 19:09
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Politics
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the “Dostlug” Order to the former Italian ambassador in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Honorary Consul to Genoa Margherita Costa.
Margherita Costa was awarded for her special services rendered to the strengthening of friendship and mutual cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic.
News.Az