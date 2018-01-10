President Ilham Aliyev signs order to declare 2018 ‘Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to declare 2018 the ‘Year of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic’ in the country, accor

The order notes that the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic will be celebrated in 2018. For the solemn holding of this remarkable event at the state level, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and implement a plan of events under the presidential decree (dated 16 May 2017) on the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In addition, many events will be held both in the country and abroad in this regard during this year.

News.Az

