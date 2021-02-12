President Ilham Aliyev signs order to transfer several bodies to Azerbaijan Investment Holding

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on transferring Azerbaijan Airlines, Azerbaijan Railways, Baku Metro, and BakuBus LLC operating under the Baku Transport Agency to the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.

The Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding must take measures to resolve the issues arising from the order.

News.Az