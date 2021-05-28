President Ilham Aliyev starts visit to liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Aghdam, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Barda-Aghdam highway.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a tree-planting ceremony in Aghdam city forest park.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential building to be built in the city of Aghdam.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Aghdam Industry Park.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the palace complex where the Palace of Panahali khan, the founder of the Karabakh khanate, is located.

***

A Victory Museum and an Open Air Museum of Occupation will be built in Aghdam.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was informed of the new museums.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for a new building of Aghdam city school No1.

***

The master plan of the city of Aghdam has been submitted to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state first met with members of the Aghdam general public.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the meeting.

The head of state then attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the restoration of the city of Aghdam and planted a tree.

***

As part of his visit to Aghdam, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited Giyasli mosque.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Shahbulag Fortress in Aghdam.

The head of state was presented the reconstruction plan of the monument.

News.Az