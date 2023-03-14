President Ilham Aliyev: Strength of Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity is guarantee of just peace in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Azerbaijan and Türkiye as two brotherly countries and strategic allies are creating new historical realities in the region, making continuous contributions to peace, security and cooperation in the Eurasian space through joint decisions and global projects,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 26th Eurasian Economic Summit, News.Az reports.

“The strength of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity is a guarantee of a just peace in the region. At the same time, our countries are reliable partners playing a strategic role in European energy security,” the head of state added.

News.Az