President Ilham Aliyev stresses need for conducting broad exchange of views on prospects for Azerbaijan-France relations

President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need for conducting a broad exchange of views on prospects for the Azerbaijan-France relations as he received Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna, News.Az reports.

The head of state expressed confidence that comprehensive discussions on many issues would be held during Catherine Colonna`s visit to the country, emphasized that this could be useful for future cooperation. The President of Azerbaijan noted the importance of the exchange of views on the prospects of ties in terms of drawing up a road map for the next stage.

Saying that the agenda of bilateral relations is always very broad, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport and other areas has a good history.

News.Az