President Ilham Aliyev: Tens of thousands of foreign visitors will come to our country for COP29

“Of course, the hosting of large-scale international events places a great responsibility on us. However, we have already hosted a number of major international events so far,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting regarding the holding of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29 in Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports.

“We have hosted the International Astronautical Congress with great success this year. Everyone knows that this prestigious international event has been held in Baku for the second time. This event was first held in Baku, the capital of Soviet Azerbaijan, 50 years ago, and this year it was held in Baku, the capital of independent Azerbaijan, again. Of course, COP29 does not compare with any of the events held so far – even if we recall the European Games when 5,000 athletes and about 3,000 guests accompanying them came to Azerbaijan. However, tens of thousands of foreign visitors will come to our country for COP29, and Baku will become the center of the world for two weeks. According to some estimates, about 70,000-80,000 foreign visitors will come to our country during this period,” the head of state added.

News.Az