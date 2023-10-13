President Ilham Aliyev thanks his colleagues for supporting Azerbaijan's candidacy to host CIS Games in 2025

President Ilham Aliyev thanks his colleagues for supporting Azerbaijan's candidacy to host CIS Games in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The humanitarian sphere is one of the main spheres in our Commonwealth. Azerbaijan is making a great contribution to the development of our cooperation in this sphere,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in a limited format, News.Az reports.

The head of state thanked his colleagues for supporting Azerbaijan's candidacy to host the third CIS Games in 2025.

News.Az