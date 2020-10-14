President Ilham Aliyev: The attack on Ganja showed again who is not interested in a ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As always, Turkey has openly and unequivocally supported us on this issue again. The statements of my dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the statements of other high-ranking officials were further manifestation of the position of brotherhood. Pakistan and its Prime Minister have made a very positive statement, showing great solidarity. Other countries have made similar statements,” President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Haber Turk TV channel, speaking about the reaction of international organizations and the international community to Armenia's attack on Ganja.

“I can't say that it was widespread on a global scale. However, it is as clear as day. A statement is made about a ceasefire, but such a cowardly attack is organized less than a day later. This shows yet again who is not interested in a ceasefire,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

Noting that Azerbaijan's goal is to return its citizens to all occupied lands, the head of state said: “I said that the ceasefire would allow things to move from a military onto political and diplomatic levels. At the diplomatic level, this issue should be resolved around the negotiating table, Armenia should withdraw from the other occupied territories, Azerbaijani citizens should return there and peace should be established. But it seems that Armenia's plans were completely different. They believed that by using this ceasefire, they could reduce their military losses, gain time, mobilize new forces and thus continue their attacks on Azerbaijan. They were wrong. I said that if Armenia did not act positively, they would regret it, and I was right.”

News.Az

