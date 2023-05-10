President Ilham Aliyev: The Heydar Aliyev factor protected Azerbaijan like an umbrella

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev's strength, wisdom and, in general, the Heydar Aliyev factor protected Azerbaijan like an umbrella,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation, News.Az reports.

“Although he stayed out of political activity, the Great Leader always lived with the interests of Azerbaijan, his heartbeat with Azerbaijan, and in difficult times for our people, after the tragedy of January 20, he raised our people`s voice of justice to the world. On January 21, he came to the permanent representative office of Azerbaijan in Moscow. He raised his voice, condemned this bloody act of the Soviet government and the leadership of the Soviet Union, and made a statement to the world about this massacre. I was there with him. I remember that day well. It was both a tragic day, but at the same time, it was a proud day. Azerbaijanis living in Moscow gathered in front of the permanent representative office. When Heydar Aliyev approached the building, it seemed as if a corridor was opened in front of him. Although he was removed from all positions, an ugly campaign was carried out against him by the then-leaders of Azerbaijan in the Soviet media, he was always a great leader in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people,” the head of state underlined.

