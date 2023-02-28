President Ilham Aliyev: There are great prospects for development of Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are great prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Cuba cooperation, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Vice-President of the Republic of Cuba Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa, News.az reports.

The head of state said that the field of healthcare was of particular importance, adding that there were ample opportunities for the development of relations in such fields as tourism, education, agriculture, culture, and pharmaceuticals.

Pointing to the traditional friendly relations between the two countries and close cooperation in international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the activity of Cuban doctors and medical workers in Azerbaijan during the pandemic was highly appreciated.

News.Az