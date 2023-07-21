President Ilham Aliyev: There are people in Armenia in different segments including government and in other parts of society, which live with revanchist ideas

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The oldest threats we had before was a threat coming from Armenia from its occupational policy. And that threat was here around, including in this particular place for almost 30 years. Now this threat, in general, have been managed. But of course, we must be on alert. We should not forget our past,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“We should not forget that we were stabbed in the back by our neighbors, when we did not expect that in the beginning of 90s. And they took advantage of chaos and disorganization of the Azerbaijani Government and occupied our territories. Also, we should not forget that even now, despite the results of the Second Karabakh War, there are people in Armenia in different segments including government and in other parts of society, which live with revanchist ideas, and they do not hide it,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az