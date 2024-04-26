President Ilham Aliyev: There are very good opportunities to achieve peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As a result of the ongoing process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the delimitation and even demarcation of borders have begun. Four Azerbaijani villages occupied in 1990 and 1992 have been returned to us,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

Emphasizing that the Russia-Türkiye Joint Monitoring Center, located in Azerbaijan, has ceased its activities this morning, the head of state noted: “there are very good opportunities to achieve peace. We are ready to collaborate with countries willing to assist us in this matter.”

News.Az