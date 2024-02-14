President Ilham Aliyev: There will be further achievements in this era

“A new era begins now. We are entering this period with a clear face and with our heads held high. There will be further achievements in this era,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, News.Az reports.

Saying that all the tasks set have been fully fulfilled, the head of state added, “the very positive atmosphere prevailing in Azerbaijani society makes us even stronger. A strong Azerbaijan has always been our goal.”

