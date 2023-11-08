President Ilham Aliyev: There will be no room for separatism in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“After the Shusha operation on November 8, the back of the enemy army was broken and a day later, they signed the act of capitulation. On April 23 of this year, we fully restored our territorial integrity by taking control of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border in the direction of Lachin and on September 20, we fully restored our state sovereignty,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, News.Az reports.

Saying that the book of the separatists was now closed, the head of state said: “There will be no room for separatism in Azerbaijan anymore. The state of Azerbaijan controls its entire territory today, and this has been achieved by our brave men standing on this square today and by tens of thousands of Azerbaijani soldiers. We have achieved this Victory at the cost of their blood and lives.”

News.Az