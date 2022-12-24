President Ilham Aliyev: There will come a time when our compatriots from Western Azerbaijan will return to our historical land, to Western Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There will come a time when our compatriots from Western Azerbaijan, their relatives, children and grandchildren will return to our historical land, to Western Azerbaijan. I am sure that this day will come. I am sure that the Western Azerbaijanis will return to their native lands with a great desire and enthusiasm,” said President Ilham Aliyev in a meeting with a group of intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“There are many reasons for that. Perhaps the most important of them is the historical memory of our people. Today, the example of Aghali village of Zangilan district gives reason to say this. Today, the vast majority of the people living in Aghali village of Zangilan district, including children and young people, had never seen their native lands before. It is their longing for the land and love of the Motherland that compelled them to go there. There are quite a few people among them who have gone there from Baku and Sumgayit. In other words, this is a typical trait of our people – the land always draws people to itself. I am sure that Western Azerbaijanis also live with this idea and dream,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az