President Ilham Aliyev: Through Bulgaria, now Azerbaijan is evaluating opportunities for supplying gas to other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Among important events of the last year, I would also name inauguration of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector. I was invited to attend the ceremony and as a result of that Azerbaijan started to supply gas also to Bulgaria. And through Bulgaria, now we are evaluating the opportunities and I'm sure we will start soon supply to the neighboring countries. And actually Romania is already part of our cooperation format,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“If everything goes again according to the schedule, and all the planed interconnectors are built on time, our gas can reach Hungary and Serbia by the end of the year. Therefore, that will expand our geography of gas supplies,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az