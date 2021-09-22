President Ilham Aliyev to address 76th session of UNGA in video format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 76) opened on Tuesday, 14 September 2021.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Abdulla Shahid was sworn in as the General Assembly President and he opened the 76th session.

The session will include a high-level General Debate. The General Debate with the participation of heads of state and government began on September 21 and will last until September 27.

Ahead of the General Assembly's General Debate, UN Secretary General António Guterres presented his annual report. The report addresses the maintenance of international peace and security, sustainable development, the protection and promotion of human rights, as well as other important issues.

Heads of state and government will address the General Assembly – in a hybrid format combining in-person and online speeches – following the theme for the 76th session: "Building resilience through hope - to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainability, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations".

On September 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will make a speech in a video format as part of the General Debate.

News.Az

News.Az