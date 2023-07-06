President Ilham Aliyev to meet with Armenian PM in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned to be held in Brussels in the near future.

Speaking at a government meeting on Thursday, Armenian PM Pashinyan said that the next meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev through the mediation of the European Council President Charles Michel is expected to be held in Brussels in the near future.

The last meeting in this format in Brussels was held on May 14.

