President Ilham Aliyev to visit Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz  will hold talks in Berlin on April 26, the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Hebestreit, has announced, News.Az reports.

“Along with bilateral relations, foreign policy, security policy, as well as economic and energy topics will be discussed,” Hebestreit told journalists.


